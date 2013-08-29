OTTAWA Aug 29 Canada has been convinced that Western military action is needed against Syria after reports of chemical weapons usage in the civil war there, Prime Minister Stephen Harper said on Thursday.

"This is a very big risk and we do support our allies who are contemplating forceful action to deal with this," he said. "That said, at the present time the government of Canada has no plans, we have no plans of our own, to have a Canadian military mission." (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Philip Barbara)