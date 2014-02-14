BEIRUT A car bomb killed at least 32 people in a town in southern Syria on Friday, including 10 rebel fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The bomb, which killed at least one child, went off near a mosque in the town of al-Yadouda near the border with Jordan, the Observatory said. Syrian state TV also reported a car bomb in Yadouda, but did not give a casualty figure.

Car bombs are commonly deployed as a weapon in the three-year old Syrian conflict.

The Observatory said earlier this week that since peace talks between the Syrian government and opposition leaders began in Geneva some three weeks ago, Syrians have been killed at the fastest rate since the country's civil war erupted.

