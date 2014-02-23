BEIRUT A car bomb exploded on Sunday near a field hospital in the Syrian town of Atmeh near the border with Turkey and dozens of casualties were seen in the vicinity, a witness said.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack. Syria is in the throes of civil war and Atmeh is in territory held by rebels fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad.

"There are 50 casualties and they are being transported to Bab al-Hawa (crossing) and to another hospital in Atmeh," said witness Abdallah Saleh. The hospital suffered damaged, he said.

The hospital is owned by Ghassan Aboud, a Gulf-based Syrian businessman who runs a private television channel and charitable foundations for helping refugees.

