AMMAN Nov 7 A car bomb exploded on Tuesday in a
Sunni Muslim district of the Syrian capital Damascus, killing
and wounding dozens of people, opposition activists said.
They said the attack occurred hours after a bombing in a
neighbourhood populated by members of President Bashar
al-Assad's minority Alawite sect. That bombing killed at least
10 people, according to state media.
The second bomb, placed in a parked taxi, went off near a
mosque in the southern working class neighbourhood of al-Qadam.
Buildings were damaged and bodies were buried under debris that
filled streets in the area, the activists told Reuters by
telephone.
"Lots of people were hit inside their apartments. Rescue
efforts are hampered because electricity was cut off right after
the explosion," said Abu Hamza al-Shami.
"There is a state hospital nearby but we are afraid to take
the wounded there because they could be liquidated."
Other activists in other area of Damascus said the sound of
the explosion shook windows many kilometres (miles) away. One
reported seeing a big bright flash before hearing the bomb go
off.
Bomb attacks along sectarian lines have escalated lately in
the 19-month-old uprising against Assad. Last month several
bombs exploded during the Muslim Eid holiday near mosques in
Sunni districts and the Damascus suburbs, killing and injuring
dozens of people, activists said.