DAMASCUS Oct 11 Syria said on Thursday a
Damascus-bound plane forced to land in Ankara by Turkish fighter
jets while en route from Moscow had been carrying legitimate
cargo.
The Foreign Ministry said the Turkish action violated
international law and showed Ankara's "hostile policy" towards
Syria.
"All contents of the civilian Syrian plane that Turkish
authorities forced to land at Ankara airport were listed on the
statutory bill of lading and on the plane's manifest. It was not
carrying any kind of weapons or prohibited goods," the ministry
said in a statement.
The head of Syrian Arab Airlines, Ghaida Abdulatif, said the
cargo consisted of civilian packages with electrical equipment
which had been officially registered.
The state news agency SANA also quoted Abdulatif as saying
Turkish authorities "assaulted the plane's crew before it was
allowed to take off", without giving details.
Lebanon's al-Manar Television earlier quoted Syria's
transport minister as describing Turkey's action as an act of
air piracy.
Turkish officials suspected it was carrying military
equipment to Syria, where President Bashar al-Assad's forces are
fighting rebels.
The Foreign Ministry said that by using military means
to force the plane to land, the Turkish government violated
international laws.
"The sudden appearance of military aircraft, without
justification or warning, threatened the safety of the plane and
passengers," it said.
"This hostile and deplorable Turkish act is an additional
indication of the hostile policy of Erdogan's government,
considering that it trains and harbours terrorists and helps
them infiltrate into and bombard Syrian territory."
Turkey, once an ally of Assad, has become a leading
international voice calling for him to quit and has allowed
rebel leaders sanctuary on its territory.
The cargo incident adds to increased tensions as the two
sides square off against each other along their border after
Syrian artillery fire landed on Turkish soil last week.
The Syrian Foreign Ministry statement added a conciliatory
note, saying that despite the Turkish government's aggressive
behaviour, Syria still wanted to maintain friendly relations
with the Turkish people.
Airlines chief Abdulatif said Turkey's action was "inhumane"
and that the airline would lodge a complaint with international
aviation authorities.