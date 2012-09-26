BRIEF-Pdvwireless Q4 loss per share $0.97
* Pdvwireless Inc - $124.1 million in available cash as of march 31, 2017, a decrease of $6.6 million from december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIRUT, Sept 26 Four security guards were killed and 14 civilians and security personnel were wounded in twin blasts that hit a military complex in Damascus on Wednesday, Syrian state television quoted a military source as saying.
The Free Syrian Army, the main rebel force fighting to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, claimed responsibility for the attack in the heart of the capital that ignited a fire that gutted the army command headquarters.
* Pdvwireless Inc - $124.1 million in available cash as of march 31, 2017, a decrease of $6.6 million from december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sally Beauty Holdings Inc - its units issued conditional notice of redemption, to redeem on july 6, 2017,entire $850 million 5.75 pct senior notes due 2022