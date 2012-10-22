DUBAI Oct 22 A Muslim holiday this week
provides only a small window of hope for agreement on a
ceasefire between Syria's rebels and the government of President
Bashar al-Assad, a senior Arab League official said on Tuesday.
United Nations and Arab League envoy to Syria Lakhdar
Brahimi has been pushing for a temporary ceasefire to mark the
Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, which will begin on Friday and
last over the weekend.
But Ahmed Ben Hilli, deputy secretary-general of the Arab
League, told Reuters: "Until now the hope is weak ...
"The indications that are now apparent and the government's
reaction ... do not show any signs of a real desire to implement
this ceasefire," he said on the sidelines of a conference in
Dubai.
"We are days away from Eid. We hope the situation changes
and the government and opposition respond even a little bit to
this door for negotiations."
Separately, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov urged the
Syrian government and all opposition groups to accept Brahimi's
proposal, calling it "a necessary step toward a long-term
ceasefire and the launch of a political process aimed at
providing for a Syrian democratic renewal".
Like Assad, Russia has laid most of the blame for the
continuing violence on the rebels, who it says are aided by
encouragement and weapons from abroad.
In Damascus on Sunday, Assad told Brahimi the key to any
political solution was to stop the arming of the rebels.
Human rights activists say the conflict, which has drawn in
regional and international powers backing different sides, has
killed more than 30,000 people since protests against Assad
erupted in March last year.