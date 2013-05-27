French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius speaks to the media after the Friends of Syria alliance meeting in Amman May 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

BRUSSELS France is consulting its partners over how to respond to increasing evidence of chemical weapons use in Syria, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Monday.

"There is increasingly strong evidence of localised use of chemical weapons," Fabius told reporters at a meeting of European Union foreign ministers. "That must all be verified, we are doing that with other partners."

"We are consulting with our partners to see what concrete consequences that we are going to draw from this," he said.

He was speaking after French newspaper Le Monde said it had first-hand accounts that forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had repeatedly used chemical weapons against rebel fighters in Damascus.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Rex Merrifield)