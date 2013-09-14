U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) pauses while Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov answers a question, following meetings regarding Syria, at a news conference in Geneva September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

GENEVA The United States and Russia agreed a "framework for elimination of Syrian chemical weapons" on Saturday.

Following are some key points of the agreement, which was posted here

* The United States and Russia will ask the Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to approve extraordinary procedures within the next few days "for expeditious destruction of the Syrian chemical weapons program and stringent verification thereof".

* The United States and Russia will work together towards prompt adoption of a U.N. resolution enforcing the OPCW decision including steps to ensure verification and effective implementation.

* Syria must ensure the immediate and unfettered right to inspect any and all sites in Syria.

* If Syria does not comply, including unauthorised transfer or use of chemical weapons by anyone in Syria, the U.N. Security Council should impose measures under a Chapter 7 resolution.

* Syria must submit within a week "a comprehensive listing, including names, types and quantities of its chemical weapons agents, types of munitions and location and form of storage, production and research and development facilities".

* The United States and Russia want the weapons to be destroyed outside Syria if possible.

* Facilities for developing and making chemical weapons and weapons delivery systems must also be eliminated.

* The agreement includes the following target dates:

- Completion of initial on-site inspections of declared sites by November.

- Destruction of production and mixing/filling equipment by November.

- Complete elimination of all chemical weapons material and equipment in first half of 2014.

(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)