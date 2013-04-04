* Inspectors won't deploy to Syria until access agreed
* Syria wants inspectors to focus only on Aleppo incident
* Britain, France want investigation of two other incidents
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, April 4 The United Nations and
Syria have not yet agreed on how much access a team of chemical
weapons inspectors will have to investigate allegations that
such arms were used recently in the Syrian conflict, according
to a letter to Syria's U.N. envoy.
The United Nations said last month it would investigate the
Syrian government's allegations that rebels used chemical arms
in an attack near the northern city of Aleppo.
Western countries also want a probe of two additional rebel
claims about the use of such arms. The opposition says Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's government carried out all three
alleged chemical attacks.
"There's no agreement on access yet," a U.N. Security
Council diplomat told Reuters on condition of anonymity. "The
inspectors won't be deploying until there's agreement on access
and other modalities."
There has been an exchange of letters about access for the
investigators between Syrian Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari and the
head of the U.N. Office of Disarmament Affairs Angela Kane,
according to a letter from Kane obtained by Reuters on Thursday.
That letter said Ja'afari wrote to Kane on Tuesday
suggesting amendments to her proposed "legal and logistical
parameters" for the investigation.
Ja'afari has said repeatedly that the inspectors need only
limited access to the areas related to the Aleppo incident, in
which the government and rebels accuse each other of firing a
missile laden with chemicals that killed 26 people.
Diplomats said Assad's government has also suggested it
wants a say in who will be on the inspection team.
Kane responded to Ja'afari by saying that it was "solely for
the Secretary-General (Ban Ki-moon) to determine the composition
of the investigation mission, which should have the necessary
freedom of movement and access to conduct a thorough and
objective investigation."
ANGRY RUSSIA
Kane made clear to Ja'afari that although the primary focus
of the investigation would be the Aleppo incident, there were
other alleged chemical weapons attacks to consider as well.
"We must remain mindful of the other allegations that
chemical weapons were used elsewhere in the country," she wrote.
France and Britain wrote to Ban last month requesting that
any investigation look into rebel allegations of an attack near
Damascus, as well as one in Homs in late December. The rebels
blame Syria's government for those incidents as well as the
Aleppo attack.
The French and British request enraged Russian Ambassador
Vitaly Churkin, who accused them of trying to "delay and
possibly derail" the U.N. probe.
Russia has criticized Western and Arab calls for Assad to
give up power and, together with China, has blocked three U.N.
Security Council resolutions meant to pressure him to end the
violence. Moscow has also differed with the West over which side
was to blame for massacres and other atrocities in Syria.
Western diplomats and U.N. officials say Ban is determined
to have all chemical weapons allegations investigated.
Ban has said he wants the inspection team, to be headed by
Swedish scientist Ake Sellstrom, to deploy to Syria as soon as
possible. There was no mention of a deployment date for the
inspection team in Kane's letter.
"The United Nations is continuing to discuss the content of
the exchange of letters with the government of Syria and is
hopeful that a mutual understanding ... will be reached soon,"
said U.N. spokesman Eduardo del Buey.
Ja'afari did not respond immediately to a request for
comment.
The investigation will try to determine only if chemical
weapons were used, not who used them. If it is confirmed that
the weapons were used, it would be the first time in the
two-year-old Syrian conflict. The United Nations estimates the
conflict has resulted in the loss of more than 70,000 lives.
(Editing by Christopher Wilson)