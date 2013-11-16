* Albania says it lacks "necessary capacities" to do the job
* Its refusal marks break from usual allegiance to U.S.
* U.S. says other nations "seriously considering" doing task
By Anthony Deutsch and Benet Koleka
THE HAGUE/TIRANA, Nov 15 Albania rejected on
Friday a U.S. request to host the destruction of Syria's
chemical weapons, dealing a blow to a U.S.-Russian accord to
eliminate such arms from the country's protracted civil war.
Negotiations went down to the wire as the Organisation for
the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague hit the
deadline on Friday for a step-by-step plan to get rid of 1,300
tonnes of Syria's sarin, mustard gas and other agents.
After the Albanian decision, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning
body adopted a plan on Friday night that set out deadlines in
the destruction process but did not name a host country for the
effort or provide details on security arrangements.
Albania's refusal marked an unprecedented break from its
traditionally staunch allegiance to NATO ally Washington and may
make it hard to meet destruction deadlines. It followed a storm
of protest in the Adriatic republic, where protesters complained
of exploitation.
"It is impossible for Albania to get involved in this
operation," Prime Minister Edi Rama, just two months in the job,
said in a televised address to the nation.
"We lack the necessary capacities to get involved in this
operation," he said, following days of growing protests outside
government buildings.
Hundreds of demonstrators, including students skipping
school classes, gathered earlier on Friday to denounce the plan
for Albania to host the destruction of the Syrian weapons, "NO"
painted on their faces.
In Washington, U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki
sought to downplay the Albanian decision, saying several other
nations "are seriously considering ... hosting the destruction
efforts."
She did not identify these but said the United States
expects that the timelines for the destruction of the Syrian
weapons would be met despite the Albanian refusal.
There was no immediate indication where the United States or
Russia might look next to dispose of thousands of tonnes of
toxic waste. One source briefed on the discussions said
Washington had bet on Albanian cooperation.
Faced with the threat of U.S. missile strikes, Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad in September agreed to destroy his
entire chemical weapons stockpile following a sarin gas attack
that killed hundreds of people in Damascus on Aug. 21.
Washington said only Assad's forces could have carried out
the attack, a charge the Syrian leader denied.
TIGHT DEADLINES
The plan adopted by the OPCW on Friday called for the "most
critical" chemicals to be transported out of Syria by Dec. 31,
with the removal of all declared chemical substances and
precursors, except for isopropanol, one of two key ingredients
for sarin, no later than Feb. 5.
Under the plan, Syria's chemical weapons facilities would be
gradually destroyed between Dec. 15 and March 15, while the
destruction of the priority chemical weapons would be completed
outside Syria by March 31. All other declared chemical materials
would be eliminated by June 30.
"The plan provides a clear roadmap. It sets ambitious
milestones to be met by the government," OPCW Director General
Ahmet Uzumcu said in a statement. "This next phase will be the
most challenging, and its timely execution will require the
existence of a secure environment for the verification and
transport of chemical weapons."
"Continuing international support and assistance for this
endeavour will remain crucial," he said.
Saying it respected Albania's decision, the United States
said the deadlines could still be met.
"The United States will continue to work with allies and
partners as well as the OPCW and the United Nations to ensure
the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons program," the U.S.
embassy in Tirana said in a statement. "We remain confident that
we will complete elimination of the program within the timeline
agreed upon."
Still to be worked out is how to safely transport the
chemical weapons through contested territory to a port in
northern Syria to be shipped abroad.
Once the chemicals are safely out of Syria, the pressure
will be off for them to be destroyed in the short term, but
diplomats are concerned they could be targeted by militants or
stolen and sold on the black market.
