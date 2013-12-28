* Weather, shifting battlefronts delay removal of toxins
* Syria agreed to scrap chemical arms under Russia-US deal
* Russia, China plan to escort Western ships
By Georgina Prodhan
VIENNA, Dec 28 The removal of deadly toxins from
Syria under an international effort to rid the nation of its
chemical arsenal will likely miss a Dec. 31 deadline, the global
chemical arms watchdog said.
Bad weather and shifting battlefronts in Syria's civil war
have delayed the delivery of essential supplies to sites where
the toxins are being prepared to be sent to Latakia port, the
Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)
said.
"A delay will probably occur," Franz Krawinkler, the OPCW's
logistics head told Austrian ORF state television on Saturday.
"Because of various external influences, including the
weather... certain logistical supplies that are needed for this
transport, could not be delivered in time."
Syria has agreed to abandon its chemical weapons by next
June under a deal proposed by Russia and hashed out with the
United States, after an Aug. 21 sarin gas attack that Western
nations blamed on President Bashar al-Assad's government.
Damascus agreed to transport the "most critical" chemicals,
including around 20 tons of mustard nerve agent, out of the
northern port of Latakia by Dec. 31 to be safely destroyed
abroad away from the war zone.
A Russian diplomat was also quoted as saying on Friday that
the deadline would be missed because the toxins that can be used
to make sarin, VX gas and other agents still faced a potentially
hazardous trip to the port of Latakia.
"The removal has not yet begun," Russia's RIA news agency
quoted Mikhail Ulyanov as saying after an international meeting
on the chemical arms removal effort.
Russia, which has given Assad crucial support during the
nearly three-year-old civil conflict in Syria, airlifted 75
armoured vehicles and trucks to the nation last week to carry
chemicals to Latakia.
Syrian government forces took control of a key highway
connecting Damascus to the coast earlier this month, but Ulyanov
said the trip could still be treacherous.
"They will have to be taken on dangerous roads, there are
several dangerous stretches," RIA quoted Ulyanov, head of the
Foreign Ministry's disarmament department, as saying.
He also said experts from several countries, the United
Nations and OPCW had reached a "common understanding of the main
points" of a plan to get the toxins from the port into
international waters, but gave no details.
Ulyanov said on Wednesday that while they were in Syrian
waters, Russian and Chinese warships would escort the Danish and
Norwegian container ships that are to carry the toxins away for
destruction further from the war zone.
The OPWC's Krawinkler said the weather-related closure of
the main Beirut-Damascus transport route, as well as constantly
shifting battlefronts, were hampering the delivery of logistical
supplies and lorries to the toxin storage sites.
The head of the OPCW had said earlier this month the
deadline could be missed.
