UNITED NATIONS Jan 28 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon suggested in a report on Tuesday that an operation
to remove Syria's chemical weapons had been unnecessarily
delayed and that he had expressed his concern to the government
of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Under a deal negotiated by Russia and the United States,
Syria agreed to destroy its chemical weapons arsenal after an
Aug. 21 sarin gas attack, which killed hundreds of people and
led to threats of U.S. air strikes. The Syrian government and
rebels blamed each other for the attack.
Ban said in a report to the U.N. Security Council, dated
Jan. 27 but made publicly available on Tuesday, that a Dec. 31
deadline for removing Syria's worst chemicals had been missed.
Syria has said the operation faces security challenges.
"While remaining aware of the challenging security situation
inside the Syrian Arab Republic, it is the assessment of the
Joint Mission that (Syria) has sufficient material and equipment
to carry out multiple ground movements to ensure the expeditious
removal of chemical weapons material," Ban said.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons set
the Dec. 31 deadline for the removal from Syria of the worst
chemicals, which include components for making sarin and VX
nerve agent. These toxins are supposed to be destroyed offshore
on a specially equipped U.S. ship by March 31.
The rest of Syria's chemical materials are due to be
transferred out of the country by Feb. 5 and destroyed by June
30. The operation is being overseen by a joint mission of the
global chemical arms watchdog and the United Nations.
Syria's three-year civil war has killed more than 100,000
people and caused millions to flee, according to U.N. figures.
Ban's report was written before the joint mission said on
Monday that a second shipment of chemical weapons materials had
been transferred out of Syria, nearly three weeks after the
first batch was removed.
He said in his report that the first shipment represented a
"small quantity" of the worst chemicals and that the entire
operation was now behind schedule.
"In recent days I have spoken to the Syrian Arab Republic
and other Member States concerned to express my concern
regarding this delay," Ban said.
"The Director-General of the OPCW and the Special
Coordinator (of the joint U.N.-OPCW mission in Syria) have
similarly engaged Syrian representatives to persuade them to
enable immediate removal," Ban said.
The U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution in September
on the operation to dismantle Syria's chemical weapons program,
but it did not threaten automatic punitive action against
Assad's government if it does not comply.
Eliminating Syria's chemical weapons under tight deadlines
amid a civil war was overly ambitious from the beginning, some
experts have said. Syria's toxic stockpile is spread over
storage sites across the country and the chemicals must be
transported by road to the port of Latakia.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)