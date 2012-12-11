KUWAIT Dec 11 United States intelligence
agencies have detected no new moves by the Syrian government in
recent days that would indicate it was preparing to use chemical
weapons against rebel forces, U.S. Defense Secretary Leon
Panetta said on Tuesday.
Several Western countries issued coordinated warnings last
week to President Bashar al-Assad not to deploy chemical
weapons, many citing secret intelligence that U.S. officials
have said his government might be preparing to use poison gas.
Syria has rejected the warnings as "a pretext for
intervention" by outsiders.
"At this point, the intelligence has really kind of leveled
off. We haven't seen anything new indicating any aggressive
steps to move forward in that way," Panetta said, speaking to
reporters before arriving on a visit to Kuwait.
Panetta was outspoken about his concerns last week that
Assad's government was considering using chemical weapons as
rebels intensified their push, particularly on Damascus.
He said on Tuesday he still held those concerns.
"I'd like to believe he's got the message. We've made it
pretty clear and others have as well," he said.
"But it's also clear that the opposition continues to make
gains in Syria and our concern is that if they feel like the
regime is threatened with collapse that they might resort to
these kinds of weapons," he said.
U.S. President Barack Obama has warned of consequences
should Assad use the weapons. Panetta said the United States was
monitoring the situation very closely.
Panetta said his visit to Kuwait was mainly to visit the
more than 13,500 U.S. troops in the country before the Christmas
holiday. He also planned to meet Kuwaiti leaders.