AMMAN, March 25 Syrian opposition campaigners
said on Monday Syrian forces fired what they said were chemical
weapons from multiple rocket launchers at rebels surrounding an
army base in the town of Adra on the outskirts of Damascus,
killing two fighters and wounding 23.
"Doctors are describing the chemical weapon used as
phosphorus that hits the nervous system and causes imbalance and
loss of consciousness. The two fighters were very close to where
the rockets exploded and they died swiftly. The rest are being
treated with Atropine," said Mohammad al-Doumani, an activist in
the nearby town of Douma, where the wounded were transported.
There was no independent confirmation of the attack, which
follows the death of 26 people in a rocket attack near the city
of Aleppo last week. The authorities and rebels accused each
other of firing a missile carrying chemicals there.
(Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom)