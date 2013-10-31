BEIRUT Oct 31 Syria has destroyed all its
declared chemical weapons production and mixing facilities,
meeting a major deadline in an ambitious disarmament programme,
the international chemical weapons watchdog said in a document
obtained by Reuters.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
said in the document its teams had inspected 21 out of 23
chemical weapons sites across the country. The other two were
too dangerous to inspect but the chemical equipment had already
been moved to other sites which had been inspected, it said.
"The OPCW is satisfied it has verified, and seen destroyed,
all declared critical production/mixing/filling equipment from
all 23 sites," the document said.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans)