By Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, Nov 7 Global chemical weapons
watchdog inspectors using footage from sealed cameras have
verified one of two remaining sites declared by Syria, the
organisation said on Thursday.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
(OPCW), which is charged with overseeing the destruction of
Syria's chemical weapons stockpile, had already verified 21 out
of 23 sites declared to the agency last month.
Two sites were considered too dangerous to reach.
"The additional site inspected is in the region of Aleppo
and was one of the two sites that could not be visited earlier
due to safety and security reasons," the OPCW said in a
statement.
"As per the declaration by Syria, the site was confirmed as
dismantled and long abandoned with the building showing
extensive battle damage," it said.
Syria has proposed destroying its stockpile at a location
outside the country because of ongoing fighting. More than
100,000 people have been killed and some 2.2 million people have
fled during the 2-1/2-year civil war.
DESTRUCTION TALKS
The progress comes after the U.S. ambassador to the United
Nations, Samantha Power, suggested on Tuesday that the
government of President Bashar al-Assad may not have disclosed
its entire chemical weapons programme to the OPCW.
Under a Russian-American brokered deal, Syria agreed to
destroy its entire stockpile of toxic nerve agents and munitions
by mid-2014.
Syria declared 30 production, filling and storage
facilities, eight mobile filling units and three chemical
weapons-related facilities. They contained about 1,300 tonnes of
chemical weapons, mostly in the form of raw precursors,
and 1,230 unfilled munitions.
A delegation of Syrian officials on Wednesday began talks in
The Hague, where the OPCW is headquartered, to work out a
detailed destruction plan by Nov. 15.
The discussions are based on the assumption the weapons will
be shipped overseas for destruction, a source involved in the
talks told Reuters on Thursday.
Syria cannot afford to pay for the expensive destruction
process itself and has appealed for significant foreign
financing and logistical support.
