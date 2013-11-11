* Syria asked for dozens of trucks to move weapons chemicals
* Western governments to reject request, seeing ploy to arm
troops
* Damascus wants to improve links to Assad's coastal
bastions
* Not clear how disagreement will affect schedule of
disarmament
By Anthony Deutsch
THE HAGUE, Nov 11 Western powers will turn down
a Syrian request for military transport equipment to ship out
chemical weapons material, saying the armoured trucks and other
gear could be used to fight the revolt, diplomats told Reuters.
President Bashar al-Assad's administration presented what
envoys from two Western governments called a "long shopping
list" to fit out and protect road convoys from Damascus to the
coast through the conflict zone. But, they said, the agency
overseeing Syria's chemical disarmament would reject this on the
grounds most items could aid Assad's army in the civil war.
"There is no way that the regime will be supplied with
equipment that could be used by the army to kill more innocent
Syrians," said one diplomat, whose government could block any
consensus in the executive of the Organisation for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) at The Hague.
"It's not going to happen."
Diplomats said Syria asked the OPCW on Oct. 21 for dozens of
armoured vehicles, generators and field kitchens among gear it
said it needed to move 1,300 tonnes of chemicals to the
Mediterranean port of Latakia to fulfil a U.N.-backed deal to
eliminate its capacity to engage in chemical warfare.
It also sought new communications links between Damascus and
coastal towns, saying that would help secure the road for the
dozens of containers required. Damascus and the coastal
heartland of his minority Alawite sect are the main bastions of
Assad's power, but rebels threaten the routes between them.
A diplomat from another major Western power said of the
Syrian request: "They will not get it from us and I don't think
the UN, or EU which has applied sanctions, will do so either."
A Syrian foreign ministry spokesman did not reply to a
request for comment and it is unclear whether Western refusal of
equipment might hold up disarmament. Western powers, who have
offered funding for the operation, believe Syria can make
shipments without additional equipment which could have clear
military uses - despite risks of violence along the roads.
One diplomat said that Western governments might consider a
revised list of equipment, such as flatbed trucks, and could
also insist that supplies were shipped out of Syria along with
the chemical cargoes, thus denying them to Assad's forces.
Damascus could also turn to individual suppliers, such as
Russia, if the OPCW cannot meet its request. Russia has defended
Assad from U.N. sanctions and has continued to fulfil Syrian
contracts for military equipment.
FRIDAY DEADLINE
The U.N.-backed OPCW and Syria are negotiating ahead of a
deadline of Friday, Nov. 15, on a detailed plan for removing or
destroying toxins, chemical weapons and "precursor" materials
that can be used to make poisons by a target date next year.
Disagreement on the details of shipment are unlikely to hold
that up. It is still unclear where chemicals that cannot be
destroyed in Syria might go - Albania is one possibility.
A draft agreement, seen by Reuters, shows the United States
and Russia, joint sponsors of the U.N.-Syria deal, want most of
the material out of the country by the end of December, though
final destruction might take another year.
Western officials, who agreed to the Russian-brokered
disarmament deal in September as an alternative to military
action against Assad following a major sarin gas attack in
August, say it is Syria's responsibility to disarm itself.
Assad has said the operation will cost $1 billion, but
international experts put it at a few hundred million dollars.
The OPCW has received around $13 million for its work in
Syria, mostly from Washington. China, Russia and others have
offered experts, technical staff and other aid in kind.
Officials at the OPCW did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Despite the rejection of Syria's initial list of supplies,
Western diplomats involved in the process acknowledge concerns
that a convoy could be attacked by militants or caught in
crossfire or that truckloads of chemicals could be hijacked by
profiteers on either side hoping to sell them on.
There is no plan to transport readily usable chemical
weapons. Trucks would carry mostly component materials. But the
prospect of U.N. or outside military force escorting convoys on
the ground seems remote, given the reluctance of foreign powers
to send troops into Syria's complex conflict.
The OPCW has said Damascus has cooperated in recent weeks to
put its chemical weapons plants out of action. Some of its
stockpile of armaments and chemical components may be destroyed
inside Syria, but the complexity of doing so in a country at war
means most is expected to have to be shipped abroad.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Evans in Beirut; Editing by
Alastair Macdonald)