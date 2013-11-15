THE HAGUE Nov 15 Discussions to work out a
detailed plan to destroy Syria's chemical weapons were on hold
Friday as Albania considered a politically loaded U.S. request
to host a facility that will process thousands of tonnes of
toxic waste.
A meeting by the 41-member Executive Council of the
Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the
Nobel Peace Prize-winning body tasked with overseeing Syria's
destruction plan, was adjourned until an announcement was made
in Albania's capital, Tirana.
Albania's freshly installed prime minister, Edi Rama, was
expected to tell the nation whether his government will go along
with Washington's request later on Friday (1600 GMT).
The decision comes on the Nov. 15 deadline for a detailed
plan to be agreed by the OPCW and Damascus, setting out how to
get rid of 1,300 tonnes of sarin, mustard and other nerve agents
deemed too dangerous to eliminate amid Syria's civil war.
The United States has requested that Albania, a close
Western ally, host the destruction and has been negotiating the
technical details amid public protests in the Albanian capital,
Tirana.
Syria in September agreed to destroy its entire chemical
weapons stockpile in a deal brokered by Russia and the United
States.
President Bashar al-Assad accepted the plan after Washington
threatened to use force in response to a sarin gas attack that
killed hundreds of people in Damascus on Aug. 21.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Giles Elgood)