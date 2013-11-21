* Up to 45 million euros forecast for commercial waste
treatment
* Most deadly toxins to be destroyed at sea on floating
facility
* Search focused on Mediterranean region, closest to Syria
* Companies sought to process 800 tonnes of toxic waste
* Deadline in less than 2 weeks to find commercial
businesses
By Anthony Deutsch
THE HAGUE, Nov 21 The global chemical weapons
watchdog is urgently seeking commercial firms to destroy toxins
from Syria's poison gas arsenal, and trying to find a
Mediterranean port where the deadliest chemicals can first be
processed off-shore.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons is
racing to cobble together a "Plan B" to eradicate Syria's poison
gas arsenal, after Albania abruptly backed out of an offer last
week to host the destruction.
The OPCW is expected to ask companies formally on Thursday
to bid for commercial contracts to treat around 800 tonnes of
bulk industrial chemicals that are safe to destroy in commercial
incinerators, a document reviewed by Reuters shows.
In addition, another 500 tonnes of chemicals, including
actual nerve agents, are seen as too dangerous to import into a
country or process commercially, and so would first be treated
off shore on a U.S. ship. That process would itself yield large
volumes of toxic waste that must then be disposed of.
The OPCW would need to find a port in the area where it can
oversee the offshore work and then ship out the waste products.
The Hague-based OPCW, which won the Nobel Peace Prize last
month, has been given the task of destroying Syria's chemical
weapons stocks under an agreement brokered by the United States
and Russia which averted U.S. missile strikes.
Washington had threatened to attack Syria to punish it for a
sarin gas attack on a Damascus suburb which killed hundreds of
people in August, but withdrew the threat after President Bashar
al-Assad agreed to give up his chemical arsenal.
The global chemical weapons watchdog expects to spend up to
45 million euros on commercial waste treatment as part of the
destruction of Syria's toxic arsenal, sources involved in the
discussions told Reuters. Companies have until Nov. 29 to
express their interest, the document reviewed by Reuters said.
Last Friday, Albania abruptly withdrew an offer to host a
destruction facility, prompting a scramble to find countries
able to destroy chemicals.
Discussions are ongoing and the sources said no decision yet
had been taken. France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom
all have the technical capability to handle toxins, they said.
Italy, Norway and Denmark have offered to transport Syria's
chemical weapons from the northern Syrian port of Latakia with
military escorts to help the OPCW eradicate Syria's stockpile.
Syria agreed in September to abandon its decades-old
chemical weapons programme and join the 1997 global chemical
weapons ban. Damascus declared 1,300 tonnes of chemical weapons
and precursors to the OPCW, which set an aggressive timetable to
eradicate them in the midst of an ongoing civil war.
The most deadly chemicals, including mustard and sarin and
precursors for other nerve agents, must be removed from Syria by
the end of December, the OPCW decided last Friday. The entire
chemical weapons arsenal must be destroyed by mid-2014.
"They are now looking around the Mediterranean region for
countries with industrial waste capacity," said a source
involved in the discussions. "It's ambitious."
The OPCW has until Dec. 2 to identify companies "for
destruction in commercial chemical disposal facilities of the
binary chemical weapons components," a decision adopted by the
body's Executive Council on Friday said.
For the offshore work on chemicals too dangerous to destroy
on land, technical experts want to anchor a ship near a
Mediterranean port that is close to Syria and could be guarded
by Western military ships already in the region, sources said.
The Pentagon has offered to donate a newly developed $5
million Field Deployable Hydrolysis System (FDHS) which could
neutralise mustard at sea, a source said.
Washington is looking for a port large enough to function as
a hub to ship out the waste that would produced by the treatment
process.
Europe has several major waste processing facilities, but it
is unclear if they can handle the volumes required within the
OPCW's tight deadlines and remain within emissions caps.
