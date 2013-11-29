AMSTERDAM Nov 29 More than two dozen companies
have expressed their interest in destroying Syria's chemical
weapons stockpile, sources at the Organisation for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), told Reuters on Friday.
The global chemical weapons watchdog asked companies a week
ago to express interest in destroying nearly 800 tonnes of
chemicals and 7.7 million litres of effluent, or liquid waste.
Friday is the deadline for the expressions of interest.
The sources did not reveal which companies had expressed an
interest, but Timo Piekkari, chief executive at Finland's
state-owned Ekokem, said his firm had done so.
"We have expressed our interest to bid on some of the
chemicals in the list ... that are pretty similar to what we
regularly handle," Piekkari told Reuters.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by
Sara Webb)