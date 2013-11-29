(Adds context)
By Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM Nov 29 More than two dozen companies
have expressed interest in destroying Syria's chemical weapons
stockpile, sources at the Organisation for the Prohibition of
Chemical Weapons (OPCW), told Reuters on Friday.
The global chemical weapons watchdog is seeking commercial
firms to destroy toxins from Syria's poison gas arsenal, and is
trying to find a Mediterranean port where the deadliest can be
processed offshore after Albania abruptly backed out of its
offer to have it done on its territory.
Last week the OPCW asked companies to indicate whether they
could destroy nearly 800 tonnes of chemicals and 7.7 million
litres of effluent, or liquid waste, and set a deadline of
November 29 for expressions of interest.
The sources did not reveal which companies had expressed an
interest, but Timo Piekkari, chief executive at Finland's
state-owned Ekokem, said his firm had done so.
"We have expressed our interest to bid on some of the
chemicals in the list ... that are pretty similar to what we
regularly handle," Piekkari told Reuters.
The Hague-based OPCW, which won the Nobel Peace Prize last
month, has been given the task of destroying Syria's chemical
weapons stocks under an agreement which averted U.S. missile
strikes.
(Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Sara Webb
and Andrew Roche)