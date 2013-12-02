AMSTERDAM Dec 2 The head of the mission
overseeing the destruction of Syria's chemical arms said on
Monday she had been unable to use a road along which toxic
munitions must be hauled to a Syrian port for shipping abroad by
Dec. 31.
Fighting in Syria poses a major hurdle to implementing an
agreement between Damascus and the Organisation for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to remove the deadliest
chemicals by the end of the year to be destroyed on a U.S. ship,
said Sigrid Kaag, who heads a U.N. mission with the OPCW.
"Security remains a key challenge for all. The destruction
of a chemical weapons programme has never taken place under such
challenging and dangerous conditions," Kaag told delegates of
the OPCW in The Hague.
She said the road between the capital Damascus and the city
of Homs had been closed during a trip to the region last
weekend, and she had instead travelled by helicopter to Latakia,
the northern port from which Syria will export hundreds of tons
of toxic chemicals to a floating destruction facility.
"The situation remains complex and the security situation
volatile ... but we intend to forge ahead," Kaag said.
Fighting for control of the highway north of Damascus
intensified two weeks ago when Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's forces took the town of Qara, about 80 km (50 miles)
north of the capital, right next to the road.
Rebels hit back, attacking the town of Deir Attiyah, which
the army recaptured on Thursday before turning its guns on
Nabak, another town on the road, a few kilometres to the south.
Thousands of people have fled the fighting. Rebels say
Assad's forces, backed by air power by day, have the advantage
in daylight hours. But rebels say they are able to regroup in
nearby hillsides and prevent the army from controlling the road.
The Hague-based OPCW, which won the Nobel Peace prize in
October, has been charged with supervising the destruction of
Syria's chemical arsenal under an agreement that averted U.S.
missile strikes.
Under a deal worked out between the United States and
Russia, Syria will relinquish control of its chemical weapons
and destroy its entire stockpile of 1,300 tons of sarin, mustard
gas and other lethal agents.
The size of the stockpile, including 800 tons of industrial
chemicals destined for incineration at commercial toxic waste
plants, means it can only be transported by land and sea. Syrian
forces will have to transport the chemicals through contested
territory to Latakia.
"For the programme implementation and the removal out of
country it is necessary the roads are open and safe to be used,"
Kaag said.
The United States is donating a ship and destruction
equipment, but it has not yet reached agreement about where the
naval vessel will anchor while it processes the toxic chemicals.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Evans in Beirut; Editing by
Alistair Lyon)