AMSTERDAM Jan 20 The global chemical weapons watchdog said on Monday it had received tenders from 14 commercial companies, including firms from America, Europe and China, offering to destroy part of Syria's toxic stockpile.

The Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which is tasked with overseeing the destruction process, has earmarked up to 40 million euros ($54 million) for the commmercial processing of 500 metric tonnes of industrial chemicals and millions of litres of toxic waste.