Aug 16 A U.N. mission to investigate alleged use
of chemical weapons in Syria's civil war tentatively plans to
enter the country on Sunday, officials said on Friday.
The team, consisting of weapons experts from the
Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, plans to
look into claims of use of sarin gas and other toxic nerve
agents.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Wednesday details
of the trip had been worked out with the Syrian government and
that the team's departure was imminent.
An official told Reuters on Friday the team would cross into
Syria on Sunday, assuming security conditions permitted. A
diplomat in the region confirmed the timetable.
One site to be visited by the U.N. experts is Khan al-Assal
in Aleppo, where the Syrian government says rebels used chemical
weapons in March.
Two other locations have not yet been identified and may be
too dangerous for the team to visit, the official said.
The Syrian government and the opposition have accused each
other of using chemical weapons during the two-year conflict,
and both have denied it. The U.N. inquiry will try to establish
only whether chemical weapons were used, not who used them.
The United States said in June it had concluded that Assad's
forces used chemical weapons against rebel fighters.
