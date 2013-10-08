AMSTERDAM Oct 8 The global chemical weapons
watchdog said on Tuesday it would send more inspectors to Syria
to help destroy President Bashar al-Assad's stockpile of toxic
munitions.
Assad's government, fighting a civil war in which more than
100,000 people have died, agreed to destroy the arms after a
sarin gas attack on the outskirts of Damascus killed hundreds of
people in August.
The head of the Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition
of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), Ahmet Uzumcu, said in a statement
Syria had made "a constructive beginning for what will
nonetheless be a long and difficult process".
The OPCW sent in its first team of inspectors to verify a
declaration of chemical weapons Syria submitted to the
organisation last month.
The list is confidential, but Western intelligence agencies
have said they believe Syria possess 1,000 metric tonnes of
sarin, mustard and VX nerve gas.
Syria has been given until November to destroy production
facilities and weapons-filling equipment. It began that process
in the past last week, the OPCW said.
It did not say how many extra inspectors it would send to
oversee destruction of Syria's entire chemical arsenal, a task
which is supposed to be completed by the end of June 2014.