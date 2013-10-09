THE HAGUE Oct 9 The head of the Hague-based global chemical weapons watchdog said on Wednesday that Syrian officials had been "quite cooperative" in the early stages of the destruction of Syria's chemical weapons arsenal.

Ahmet Uzumcu, director general of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, said that international experts aimed to visit 20 sites in the coming days and weeks, and described their mission to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons by mid-2014 as "realistic" if they had international support.

(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)