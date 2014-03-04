(Adds quotes, background)
By Anthony Deutsch
AMSTERDAM, March 4 Syria has shipped out about a
third of its chemical weapons stockpile, including mustard gas,
for destruction abroad, the global chemical arms watchdog said
on Tuesday.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in
The Hague said Damascus had now handed over six consignments of
the toxic agents it declared to the OPCW as part of a
Russian-U.S. deal struck last year.
The OPCW said it had confirmed two more shipments headed for
the northern Syrian port of Latakia. They are to be transferred
to the U.S. ship MV Cape Ray and commercial destruction
facilities in the United Kingdom and Germany.
Syria had also submitted a revised plan to remove all
chemicals from its territory by the end of April 2014, the OPCW
said. That proposal was being negotiated at an executive council
meeting at the OPCW that began Tuesday morning.
Damascus missed deadlines in December and February to hand
over chemicals, and diplomats are concerned it will also miss a
final, politically significant deadline of mid-2014 to
completely give up its chemical stockpile.
"Given delays since the lapse of the two target dates for
removal, it will be important to maintain this newly created
momentum," OPCW chief Ahmet Uzumcu told delegates at Tuesday's
meeting.
"The Syrian government has reaffirmed its commitment to
implement the removal operations in a timely manner," Uzumcu
said, adding that Syria now has all the equipment it needs to
give up remaining chemicals, including armour for the protection
of shipping containers.
But Western diplomats said the revised timetable was too
slow for several Western countries, which say the chemical
agents must be shipped out by the end of March if a final June
30 deadline agreed for complete destruction of Syria's chemical
weapons programme is to be met.
The United States said it needs 90 days to destroy roughly
500 metric tonnes of the most poisonous substances in the
arsenal of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Syria declared a
total of 1,300 metric tonnes of chemical weapons to the OPCW,
the Nobel Peace prize winning body that is jointly overseeing
the destruction process with the United Nations.
"Nearly one third of Syria's chemical weapons material has
now been removed or destroyed," Sigrid Kaag, the head of the
joint OPCW/U.N. mission told the OPCW. "This is good progress
and I expect further acceleration and intensification of
effort."
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Mark Heinrich and
Raissa Kasolowsky)