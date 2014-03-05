* Sarin gas used in 3 incidents, U.N. rights team says
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, March 5 Chemical weapons used in two
incidents in Syria last year appear to come from the stockpiles
of the Syrian military, United Nations human rights
investigators said on Wednesday in a report that went beyond
previous findings.
The team of independent experts, led by Brazilian Paulo
Pinheiro, said that so far they had confirmed the deadly nerve
agent sarin was used in three incidents: the Damascus suburb of
al-Ghouta on Aug. 21, in Khan al-Assal near Aleppo in March 2013
and in Saraqeb near the northern town of Idlib last April.
The first two attacks bore "the same unique hallmarks",
according to the team of some two dozen investigators who
include a military advisor.
"The evidence available concerning the nature, quality and
quantity of the agents used on 21 August indicated that the
perpetrators likely had access to the chemical weapons stockpile
of the Syrian military, as well as the expertise and equipment
necessary to manipulate safely large amount of chemical agents,"
the U.N. investigators said in the report.
"Concerning the incident in Khan al-Assal on 19 March, the
chemical agents used in that attack bore the same unique
hallmarks as those used in al-Ghouta," it said.
Pinheiro said his team was investigating up to 20 incidents
where chemical weapons were used.
Chief United Nations investigator Ake Sellstrom, who led a
team of inspectors to Syria, reported in December that chemical
weapons were likely used in five out of seven attacks they had
examined, but did not assign blame.
Sellstrom, without categorically saying which side was to
blame, then said in January that it was "difficult to see" how
the opposition could have weaponised the toxins used.
The Syrian government and the opposition have accused each
other of using chemical weapons, banned under international law,
and both have denied it.
President Bashar al-Assad agreed to destroy his chemical
weapons following global outrage over the sarin gas attack at
Ghouta in August, the world's deadlist chemical attack in 25
years. It drew a U.S. threat of military strikes that was
averted after Assad pledged to give up his chemical arms.
SPECIALISED EXPERTISE
Pinheiro said on Thursday his investigation had relied on
the findings of the Sellstrom mission, going further.
"But we had made other investigations in terms of interviews
of experts, interviews with functionaries involved," Pinheiro
told a news conference.
His team interviewed a broad array of people including
doctors, victims, journalists and defectors.
The task was compounded by the fact that Syria has never
allowed the U.N. human rights investigators into the country.
"We conducted our own investigation including specialised
expertise and of course we have been in close contact with the
members of this Sellstrom mission," Pinheiro said.
It was not able to establish a verifiable casualty figure
from the attacks, he said, adding: "What we can say is that at
least several hundred people were affected".
Syria has shipped out about a third of its chemical weapons
stockpile, including mustard gas, for destruction abroad, the
global chemical arms watchdog said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Angus MacSwan)