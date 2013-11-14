ISTANBUL Nov 14 NATO and Russia will be jointly
briefed next week on efforts to eliminate Syria's chemical
weapons and could work together to support the process if asked,
alliance Deputy Secretary General Alexander Vershbow said on
Thursday.
The destruction of Syria's chemical weapons was discussed at
a meeting of NATO and Russian defence ministers in Brussels in
October, the first such meeting in two years, raising the
prospect of cooperation between the former Cold War foes.
Vershbow said Sigrid Kaag - head of the joint United
Nations-Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
(OPCW) mission to destroy Syria's chemical weapons - would fill
in NATO and Russian officials next week.
"We are going to have a briefing to the NATO-Russia council
... to learn more about what they see as their requirements over
the coming months," Vershbow told Reuters on the sidelines of a
NATO industry forum in Istanbul.
"At this point we don't know whether they will be looking to
NATO, or to NATO plus Russia, but allies have an open mind on
that and we will know more after this informational briefing."
Russia has been Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's most
powerful backer during the 2 1/2-year-old conflict, blocking
U.N. Security Council resolutions meant to pressure him and
saying his exit cannot be a precondition for peace talks.
But under a deal brokered by Russia and the United States,
Assad agreed to destroy all Syria's chemical weapons after
Washington threatened to use force in response to a sarin gas
attack that killed hundreds of people on Aug. 21.
Russia said this week it might donate $2 million to the
OPCW, which won the Nobel Peace Prize last month, and is ready
to offer expert help.
The United States has been the biggest contributor to the
OPCW's fund for the Syria mission, with Britain, Canada,
Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland also contributing.
Vershbow said NATO member nations had expertise in handling
chemical, biological and nuclear threats and that the OPCW might
also request assistance bilaterally.
(Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Mark Heinrich)