MOSCOW, Sept 10 The Syrian government has
accepted a Russian proposal to put its chemical weapons under
international control to avoid a possible U.S. military strike,
Interfax news agency quoted Syria's foreign minister as saying
on Tuesday.
"We held a very fruitful round of talks with Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov yesterday, and he proposed an initiative
relating to chemical weapons. And in the evening we agreed to he
Russian initiative," Interfax quoted the minister, Walid
al-Moualem, as telling the speaker of Russia's lower house
parliament house in Moscow.
He said Syria had agreed because this would "remove the
grounds for American aggression," the report said.
