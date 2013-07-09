UNITED NATIONS, July 9 Russian scientific analysis indicates a deadly projectile that hit near the Syrian city of Aleppo on March 19 contained the nerve agent sarin and was most likely fired by rebels, Russia's U.N. envoy said on Tuesday.

The incident at Khan al-Assal in the northern province of Aleppo killed more than two dozen people. Both the government and rebels have blamed each other for what they say was an attack involving chemical weapons. Both sides also deny using chemical weapons. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by David Brunnstrom)