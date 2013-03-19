ANKARA, March 19 A Turkish government official
rejected an accusation from Syria on Tuesday that Turkey bore
responsibility for a possible chemical attack in the northern
province of Aleppo.
"This is a baseless accusation, the Syrian government has
accused Turkey in the past as well," the official told Reuters.
Syrian Information Minister Omran al-Zoabi said earlier that
Turkey and Qatar, which have supported rebels fighting President
Bashar al-Assad, bore "legal, moral and political
responsibility" for the attack, state television reported.
(Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Nick Tattersall;
Editing by Angus MacSwan)