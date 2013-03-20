* Syria says rebels used chemical weapons in Aleppo
* Opposition alleges separate chemical arms attack in
Damascus
* Britain, U.S., France want probe of both alleged attacks
(Recasts with Security Council meeting)
By Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, March 20 Russia clashed with
Britain and France at the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday
over the scope of an investigation into the alleged use of
chemical weapons in Syria, accusing Western powers of trying to
torpedo a potential U.N. probe.
Syria asked U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday
to investigate an alleged chemical weapons attack by "terrorist
groups" near the northern city of Aleppo on Tuesday, Syrian U.N.
Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari said. Russia supports that request.
Britain and France cited Syrian opposition claims that there
were two chemical weapons attacks, one in Damascus and another
in Aleppo, on Tuesday and demanded that both be investigated.
Russia's U.N. envoy disagreed strongly with the idea of focusing
an urgently needed U.N. investigation on multiple incidents.
The dispute highlighted the chasm between Russia's position
toward the Syrian government, its ally, and that of the Western
powers who support the opposition trying to oust President
Bashar al-Assad. The deadlock on the 15-nation council has left
it powerless to act on Syria's two-year-old civil war.
"The Syrian government has requested the Secretary-General
of the United Nations to form a specialized, independent and a
neutral, technical mission to investigate the use by the
terrorist groups operating in Syria of chemical weapons
yesterday against civilians," Ja'afari told reporters.
Syria's government and rebels accused each other of
launching a deadly chemical attack, but U.S. and European
officials say there is no evidence to suggest there was such an
attack. If confirmed, it would be the first use of such weapons
in the conflict.
U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky said the United Nations had
received Ja'afari's written request for an investigation and it
was being studied.
The Security Council discussed the issue on Wednesday,
Russian ambassador Vitaly Churkin told reporters after the
closed-door session. He complained that Britain and France
wanted to focus on two alleged chemical weapons attacks rather
than the one in Aleppo, which he said was a delaying tactic and
unnecessary.
'FACTS ARE NOT CLEAR'
British deputy ambassador Philip Parham and French
ambassador Gerard Araud said their position, and that of the
majority of council members, was that the U.N. must investigate
both alleged chemical weapon attacks.
"The (Syrian) National Coalition issued a statement today
saying that there had been two cases of chemical weapons being
used in Syria yesterday, one in the Damascus area and one in the
Aleppo area," Parham said.
"The facts are not clear at the moment," he said. "What we
have is reports and allegations. They are very serious and they
need to be investigated."
Ja'afari said he was not aware of a second alleged chemical
weapons attack on Tuesday.
"This (second) allegation was set up on purpose to torpedo
the investigation on the real use of chemical weapons which took
place in Aleppo," he told reporters. "If there were any good
intentions on the part of the French delegation they should have
supported the Syrian request (for an investigation)."
Churkin said France, the United States and Britain also
wanted to saddle their request for a U.N. investigation into
chemical weapons attacks with additional matters such as
humanitarian access in Syria.
"To me, a concern which I expressed in the council, was that
this was really a way to delay the need for immediate, urgent
investigation of allegations pertaining to March 19 by raising
all sorts of issues," he said.
He also questioned the veracity of the allegations about a
second chemical weapons attack on Tuesday in Damascus.
"Instead of launching those propaganda balloons I think it's
much better to get our focus right," said Churkin, who is
president of the Security Council for March. "As far as I know
there is only one allegation of the use of chemical weapons ...
there have been no other allegations."
Parham responded by questioning the credibility of the
Syrian government, which he said has used heavy weapons against
civilians.
"It is worth just remembering how many distortions and
falsehoods we have been hearing from the Syrian regime over the
last two years," he said.
"It is the Syrian regime which has stockpiles of chemical
weapons and material in Syria," Parham said, adding that Syria
was responsible for ensuring that those stockpiles are secure.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Louis Charbonneau; Editing
by Doina Chiacu and Paul Simao)