* Wrangling over access has kept UN team out of Syria
* Assad government only wants UN team to visit one site
* 5,000 people dying in Syria every month -UN official
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, July 17 The head of a U.N.
chemical weapons investigation team, Ake Sellstrom of Sweden,
heads to Damascus next week to discuss his probe into
allegations that chemical arms have been used in Syria's
two-year civil war, a U.N. spokesman said on Wednesday.
U.N. disarmament chief Angela Kane will accompany Sellstrom
on the visit, which is taking place at the invitation of the
Syrian government, U.N. spokesman Martin Nesirky said.
Sellstrom and Kane will be meeting with the Syrian foreign
minister and technical experts, U.N. officials say.
So far Sellstrom's team has not been allowed into Syria due
to diplomatic wrangling over the scope of access it will have.
But Sellstrom has visited Turkey and received information from
U.N. member states about alleged chemical attacks in Syria.
Syria has refused to allow the U.N. chemical investigation
to visit anywhere but Khan al-Assal in Aleppo province, where
Russia and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government say
rebels used chemical weapons in March.
The rebels deny the charge and accuse Assad's forces of
repeated deployment of chemical warheads in Syria. The
government says it has not used chemical arms.
The United Nations says that as many as 100,000 people have
died in the Syrian war since March 2011. U.N. assistant
secretary-general for human rights, Ivan Simonovic, told the
Security Council on Tuesday that around 5,000 people are dying
in Syria every month.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has insisted that the team be
permitted to visit at least one other location, the city of
Homs, site of an alleged chemical attack by the government in
December 2012.
The United States, Britain and France have insisted that
Sellstrom's team have unfettered access in Syria. Together they
have reported around a dozen incidents of the use of chemical
weapons in Syria, a senior Western diplomat said on Wednesday.
Last week Russia's U.N. envoy Vitaly Churkin sharply
criticized what he described as Western nations' "small
propaganda storm in a glass of water" regarding allegations that
the Syrian government has used chemical weapons against its own
people.
Syria is one of seven countries that has not joined the 1997
convention banning chemical weapons. Western nations believe it
has caches of undeclared mustard gas, sarin and VX nerve agents.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Vicki Allen)