By Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS Dec 12 Chemical weapons were
likely used in five out of seven attacks investigated by U.N.
experts in Syria, where a 2 1/2-year civil war has killed more
than 100,000 people, according to the final report of a U.N.
inquiry published on Thursday.
The U.N. investigators said the deadly nerve agent sarin was
likely used in four of the incidents, in one case on a large
scale.
The report noted that in several cases the victims included
government soldiers and civilians, though it was not always
possible to establish with certainty any direct links between
the attacks, the victims and the alleged sites of the incidents.
"The United Nations Mission concludes that chemical weapons
have been used in the ongoing conflict between the parties in
the Syrian Arab Republic," the final report by chief U.N.
investigator Ake Sellstrom said.
The investigation found likely use of chemical weapons in
Khan al-Assal, near the northern city of Aleppo, in March; in
Saraqeb, near the northern city of Idlib, in April; and in Jobar
and Ashrafiat Sahnaya, near Damascus, in August.
As initially reported by Sellstrom in September, the experts
found "clear and convincing" evidence that the nerve agent sarin
was used on a large scale against civilians in the rebel-held
Damascus suburb of Ghouta on Aug. 21, killing hundreds of
people.
In the final report on Thursday the experts said sarin had
likely also been used on a small-scale in Jobar, Saraqeb and
Ashrafiat Sahnaya.
The inquiry was only looking at whether chemical weapons
were used, not who used them. The Syrian government and the
opposition have accused each other of using chemical weapons,
and both have denied it.
TOTAL 16 ALLEGATIONS
Rebels have seized all kinds of weapons from military depots
across the country, according to the United Nations. Western
powers say the rebels do not have access to chemical arms.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon established the Sellstrom
investigation after the Syrian government wrote to him accusing
the rebels of carrying out the chemical weapons attack in Khan
al-Assal.
The United Nations has since received a total of 16 reports
of possible chemical weapons use in Syria, mainly from the
Syrian government, Britain, France and the United States. The
experts looked closely at seven of those cases.
The U.N. experts were from the Organization for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and the World Health
Organization.
France, Britain and the United States said the technical
details of Sellstrom's initial report on the Aug. 21 attack
pointed to government culpability, while Syria and Russia blamed
the rebels.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government agreed to
destroy its chemical weapons arsenal after the Aug. 21 Ghouta
attack, which had led to threats of U.S. air strikes. Syria also
acceded to the Chemical Weapons Convention.
The U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution in September
to enforce the deal, brokered by the United States and Russia,
which requires Syria to account fully for its chemical weapons
and for the arsenal to be removed and destroyed by mid-2014.
The Hague-based OPCW has been charged with supervising the
elimination of Syria's chemical arsenal.
