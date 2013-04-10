* Syrian govt balks on inspections in Homs, near Damascus
* Rebels, govt blame each other
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, April 10 Discussions between the
United Nations and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government
on a possible investigation into the alleged use of chemical
weapons in Syria have reached an impasse, U.N. diplomats said on
Wednesday.
Syria and the United Nations have been exchanging letters
for weeks but the two sides are far from agreement on how the
investigation should be run, diplomats said on condition of
anonymity.
Syria has asked the United Nations only to investigate what
it says was a rebel chemical attack near Aleppo last month. The
opposition has blamed President Bashar al-Assad's forces for
that strike and also wants the U.N. team to look into other
alleged chemical attacks by the government.
There have been three alleged chemical weapons attacks - the
one near Aleppo and another near Damascus, both in March, and
one in Homs in December. The rebels and Assad's government blame
each other for all of them.
So far the Syrians are refusing to let inspectors go
anywhere but Aleppo while the United Nations is insisting that
the team goes to both Aleppo and Homs. France and Britain wrote
to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon last month saying the
mission should look into all three cases.
In an April 6 letter from Syrian Foreign Minister Walid
al-Moualem to Ban, obtained by Reuters, Assad's government said
the inspectors should go first to Aleppo and if they are seen to
be impartial, the possibility of visiting Homs could be
discussed.
"After the mission completes its work, and ascertaining its
honesty and neutrality and the credibility of its work away from
politicization, it may be possible to look into the Homs
claims," the letter said.
Moualem also complained about the leak of previous letters
exchanged between Syria and the United Nations to Reuters,
saying it "left the impression of a lack of seriousness on the
part of the (U.N.) secretariat on cooperation in good faith."
The United Nations said it was studying a recent Syrian
letter, although it was not immediately clear if that recent
letter was Moualem's or a more recent one.
INSPECTORS READY TO GO TO SYRIA
Moualem offered Syrian planes that would have the U.N. logo
painted on them "to ensure the safety of the (inspection) team
members in view of the prevailing security situation."
Western delegations said the Syrian response of April 6 was
unacceptable and that the chemical weapons team must have
assurances now that it can visit both Aleppo and Homs.
After meeting in The Hague with the head of the Organization
for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which is
providing scientists and equipment for the inspection team, Ban
said an advance team was in Cyprus, ready to go to Syria within
24 hours.
Britain, France and the Americans have given Ban information
about the possible use of chemical weapons in Aleppo and Homs,
U.N. diplomats said.
"He (Ban Ki-moon) recognized that there is sufficient
evidence to investigate both in Homs and in Aleppo," the senior
diplomat said.
"They should not go in to investigate the one incident if
they are told by the Syrians that they can't investigate the
second incident," the diplomat said. "So we would hope that the
U.N. would not do that."
The United Nations has two options, diplomats said, if Syria
refuses to promise the mission can visit Homs, starting with Ban
reporting back to U.N. member states that the Syrians are not
cooperating.
"Or you can continue the investigation but outside Syria in
terms of investigating witnesses in the camps," the senior
diplomat said. "There may be some physical evidence of people
who have been poisoned (who are now) outside Syria."
An earlier exchange of letters between Syria's U.N.
Ambassador Bashar Ja'afari and U.N. disarmament chief Angela
Kane highlighted other conditions Assad's government wants on
the inspections, U.N. diplomats said on condition of anonymity.
Ja'afari insisted on appointing an observer to accompany the
inspection team and wants duplicates of any of samples taken to
test for chemical weapons traces, the diplomats told Reuters.
There will be at least 15 members of the inspection team,
mainly from Nordic countries, Latin America or Asia. None of
them is from a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council.
According to Western intelligence agencies, Syria is
believed to have one of the largest remaining stockpiles of
undeclared chemical weapons in the world.
If it goes ahead, the investigation will try to determine
only if chemical weapons were used, not who used them. If it is
confirmed that the weapons were used, it would be the first time
in the 2-year-old Syrian conflict.
The United Nations estimates the Syrian conflict has
resulted in more than 70,000 deaths.
