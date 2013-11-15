(OPCW corrects date in paragraph 13)
By Anthony Deutsch and Benet Koleka
THE HAGUE/TIRANA, Nov 15 Albania rejected on
Friday a U.S. request to host the destruction of Syria's
chemical weapons, dealing a blow to a U.S.-Russian accord to
eliminate the nerve agents from the country's protracted civil
war.
Negotiations went down to the wire as the Organisation for
the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague hit the
deadline on Friday for a step-by-step plan to get rid of 1,300
tonnes of Syria's sarin, mustard and other agents.
After the Albanian decision, the Nobel Peace prize winning
body adopted a plan on Friday night that set out deadlines in
the destruction process but did not name a host country or
detail security arrangements.
Albania's refusal marked an unprecedented break from its
traditionally staunch allegiance to NATO ally Washington and may
make it hard to meet destruction deadlines.
It followed a storm of protest in the Adriatic republic,
where protesters complained of exploitation.
"It is impossible for Albania to get involved in this
operation," Prime Minister Edi Rama, just two months in the job,
said in a televised address to the nation.
"We lack the necessary capacities to get involved in this
operation," he said, following days of growing protests outside
government buildings.
Hundreds of demonstrators, including students cutting school
classes, gathered to denounce the plan on Friday, "NO" painted
on their faces.
There was no immediate indication where the United States or
Russia might look next to dispose of thousands of tonnes of
toxic waste. One source briefed on the discussions said
Washington had bet on Albanian cooperation.
Faced with the threat of U.S. missile strikes, Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad in September agreed to destroy the
entire chemical weapons stockpile following a sarin gas attack
that killed hundreds of people in Damascus on Aug. 21.
Washington said only Assad's forces could have carried out
the attack, a charge the Syrian leader denied.
TIGHT DEADLINES
The plan adopted by the OPCW on Friday called for the "most
critical" chemicals to be transported out of Syria by 31
December 2013, with the removal of all declared chemical
substances and precursors, except for isopropanol, one of two
key ingredients for sarin, no later than 5 February 2014.
Syria's chemical weapons facilities will be gradually
destroyed between Dec. 15 2013 and March 15 2014, while the
destruction of the priority chemical weapons will be completed
outside Syria by 31 March 2014. All other declared chemical
materials will be eliminated by 30 June 2014.
"The plan provides a clear roadmap. It sets ambitious
milestones to be met by the government," OPCW Director General
Ahmet Uzumcu said in a statement. "This next phase will be the
most challenging and its timely execution will require the
existence of a secure environment for the verification and
transport of chemical weapons."
"Continuing international support and assistance for this
endeavour will remain crucial," he said.
Saying it respected Albania's decision, the United States
said the deadlines could still be met.
"The United States will continue to work with Allies and
partners as well as the OPCW and the United Nations to ensure
the elimination of Syria's chemical weapons program," the U.S.
embassy in Tirana said in a statement.
"We remain confident that we will complete elimination of
the program within the timeline agreed upon."
Still to be worked out, however, is how to safely transport
the chemical weapons through contested territory to a port in
northern Syria to be shipped abroad.
Once the chemicals are safely out of Syria, the pressure
will be off for them to be destroyed in the short term, but
diplomats are concerned they could fall be targeted by militants
or stolen and sold on the black market.
The timetable is part of an ambitious disarmament pact,
backed by the United Nations and which may also bring in the
support of the NATO military alliance and other countries
offering logistical, financial and technical assistance.
(Additional reporting by Lou Charbonneau in New York; editing
by Matt Robinson and Philippa Fletcher)