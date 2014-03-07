WASHINGTON, March 7 The U.S. State Department
said on Friday that Syria is at risk of missing a June 30
deadline for disposing of chemical weapons but that the deadline
can still be met.
State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that after
"weeks of inaction" and missed intermediate deadlines, less than
one-third of Syria's chemical weapon material had been moved out
of the country as part of an agreement with the United States
and Russia.
Sources at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical
Weapons said Syria also will miss another interim deadline next
week.
It has until June 30 to eliminate its chemical weapons
program completely.
"Recent shipments are encouraging signs that Syria is
accelerating CW (chemical weapons) movements ...," Psaki said,
"but the regime's previous lack of action puts the June 30
deadline for elimination of Syria's program at risk.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Bill Trott; Editing by Sandra
Maler)