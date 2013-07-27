BEIRUT, July 27 Syria said on Saturday it had
held "fruitful" talks with a United Nations chemical arms
investigator, but did not say if his team would be allowed to
probe allegations that such weapons were used in its civil war.
Ake Sellstrom's full team has not been allowed into Syria
due to diplomatic wrangling over access. His mission this week
was to prepare the ground for an investigation.
Syrian state news agency SANA said Sellstrom had met with
Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem. It quoted a foreign ministry
statement as saying the discussions were "comprehensive and
fruitful and led to an agreement on the means of moving
forward."
It did not say if the agreement included access for
Sellstrom's team.
Damascus has so far refused to let U.N. investigators go
anywhere except Khan al-Assal in Aleppo province, where Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad's government and its Russian ally say
rebels used chemical weapons in March.
The United States said last month it had proof that the
Syrian government had used chemical weapons against fighters
trying to overthrow Assad.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has insisted that his team
be permitted to visit at least one other location, the city of
Homs, site of an alleged chemical attack by government forces in
December 2012.
Both sides deny using chemical weapons in a war which the
U.N. says has killed 100,000 people.
