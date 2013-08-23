* Facebook appeal for evidence gathering
* Activists struggle to get samples to U.N. inspectors
* Chain of custody problem threatens integrity of samples
BEIRUT, Aug 23 Syrian activists say they are
smuggling out body tissue samples from victims of an alleged
chemical weapons attack outside Damascus and are trying to get
them to a team of United Nations inspectors staying in a hotel a
few miles away.
"The U.N. team spoke with us and since then we prepared
samples of hair, skin and blood and smuggled them back into
Damascus with trusted couriers," said activist Abu Nidal,
speaking from the town of Arbin.
Some activists worry their efforts could be for naught -
with little equipment and under constant shelling it hard for
them to prove their evidence has not be tampered with or damaged
before it reaches U.N. experts.
The opposition accuses President Bashar al-Assad's forces of
firing rockets before dawn on Wednesday loaded which poison gas
in the midst of a fierce offensive on the rebel-held suburbs
that ring the capital.
The army has been pummelling the area, known as the Ghouta
region, since Tuesday night with air raids and artillery strikes
that could hinder access to the sites and potentially damage
evidence. Chemical weapons experts say every hour counts - the
longer it takes, the more likely evidence can be covered up or
tampered with.
Only a few activists said they were confident that they had
a contact who would be able to hand their samples to the U.N.
inspectors.
Most activists in the area who spoke to Reuters said they
had also prepared samples to smuggle into the capital, but had
little to zero contact with the U.N. experts and were unable to
find a way to access the monitors inside their hotel.
"We're being shelled and on top of that Ghouta is surrounded
by regime checkpoints. But even that isn't a problem, we can
smuggle them out," said activist Abo Mohammed, from the suburb
of Harasta.
"The problem is the location of the U.N. committee in the
hotel. They're under heavy guard and government minders."
"CONFIDENTIAL DESTINATION"
Opposition sources say that in addition to tissue samples
they have taken photographs of bomb sites, written witness
accounts, and samples of soil and animals in areas affected by
the attacks.
An activist in Damascus who calls herself Alexia Jade
confirmed that medics and activists in the suburbs have been
trying to get samples out of the suburbs and were sending them
to a secret location. She hinted there may be several
organisations that the opposition would try to deliver the
samples to, but would not give further details.
"Samples have been collected but the destination is
confidential - and there may be more than one destination. The
plan is to get the samples to someone who can actually do
something about," she told Reuters on Skype.
Some medical centres in eastern Ghouta placed notices on
Facebook calling on all doctors and medics that treated victims
of the alleged attack to send tissue samples and reports to a
centralised opposition medical centre in the area in order to
prepare them for use.
It asked for activists to maintain confidentiality as they
prepared the reports.
Syria's uprising against four decades of Assad family rule
has turned into a civil war that has killed more than 100,000
people.
Foreign powers have said chemical weapons could change the
calculus in terms of outside intervention and have negotiated
with Damascus to allow a U.N. team of experts to examine the
site of three small-scale attacks where poison gas was allegedly
used earlier this year.
WASTED EFFORT
The United Nations is now seeking to expand the group's
mandate to allow them to investigate the most recent attack,
whose death toll ranges from 500 to more than 1,000 people.
Syria has given no response to the demands. On Wednesday it
denied using chemical weapons, calling the claims "illogical and
fabricated."
Many activists in Ghouta said that while they were helping
to collect samples, they were not hopeful their efforts would
lead to any results from the United Nations.
"The last time we sent them evidence we had to smuggle it
all the way north through Syria up to Turkey. And when
investigators got it, they said the evidence could have been
tampered with and was therefore not totally credible," said
activist Abu Nidal.
"We have very little faith that the U.N. or the world will
do anything for us no matter how hard we try to meet their
demands. I personally think its time to let the rebels handle
this on their own."
