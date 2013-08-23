BEIRUT Aug 23 Syrian activists say they have prepared body tissue samples from victims of an alleged chemical weapons attack near Damascus and are trying to get them to a team of United Nations inspectors staying in a hotel a few miles away.

"The U.N. team spoke with us and since then we prepared samples of hair, skin and blood and smuggled them back into Damascus with trusted couriers," said activist Abu Nidal, speaking from the rebel-held town of Arbin.

Several activists in the area who spoke to Reuters said they too had prepared samples to smuggle into the capital but were unable to find a way to access the monitors inside their hotel. (Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Janet Lawrence)