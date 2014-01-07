BEIRUT Jan 7 Syria has moved the first batch of
chemical weapon materials out of the country after transporting
it from two sites to the port city of Latakia and onto a Danish
vessel, the international chemical weapons watchdog said on
Tuesday.
"The vessel has been accompanied by naval escorts provided
by Denmark and Norway, as well as the Syrian Arab Republic," the
Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said
in a statement. "It will remain at sea awaiting the arrival of
additional priority chemical materials at the port."
