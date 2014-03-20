BEIRUT, March 20 Nearly half of Syria's declared
chemical weapons have been shipped out of the country after two
more cargoes were loaded onto vessels in the Mediterranean over
the last week, the international team overseeing the disarmament
process said.
The joint mission of the United Nations and the Organisation
for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said in a statement late
on Wednesday that 45.6 percent of the chemicals had been removed
from Syria's Latakia port for destruction outside the country.
Syria agreed to give up its chemical weapons program last
year in a deal with Russia and the United States, but it is
several months behind schedule and risks missing a June 30
deadline for the chemicals to be destroyed.
It has asked to be given until April 27 to complete the
removal of the chemicals, which would put the mission
two-and-a-half months behind schedule.
Syrian authorities, battling a three-year uprising and
insurgency against President Bashar al-Assad, blame security
problems for the delays in bringing the chemicals to the
Mediterranean port Latakia.
Five rockets were fired towards the Latakia port area
earlier this month, with one landing near to where the
international chemical team were staying, sources said on
Tuesday.
The joint UN-OPCW mission said the delivery of the latest
two consignments to vessels off Latakia means that 29.5 percent
of the 'Priority 1' chemicals, considered the most dangerous,
have been removed and 82.6 percent of 'Priority 2' chemicals.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Eric Walsh)