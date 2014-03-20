(Updates with statement from mission leader)
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, March 20 More than half of Syria's
declared chemical weapons arsenal has been shipped out or
destroyed within the country, the head of the international team
overseeing the disarmament process said on Thursday.
Sigrid Kaag, head of the joint mission of the United Nations
and Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW),
said 54 percent of the toxins had been removed or eliminated.
The process, which President Bashar al-Assad's government
agreed to after a chemical attack killed hundreds of people
around Damascus last year, is months behind schedule but Kaag
said the new momentum "would allow for timely completion".
"The joint mission welcomes the momentum attained and
encourages the Syrian Arab Republic to sustain the current
pace," Kaag said in a statement.
Syria has already missed a Feb. 5 deadline to hand over or
destroy all 1,300 tonnes of chemical agents which it declared
last year. Last week it missed a deadline to destroy a dozen
production and storage facilities.
Syrian authorities, battling a three-year uprising and
insurgency against Assad's rule, blame security problems for the
delays in bringing the chemicals through contested territory to
the Mediterranean port of Latakia.
Last month Syria said there were two attempted attacks on
convoys transporting chemical weapons, and two storage sites
remain inaccessible due to the civil war which has killed
140,000 people and ravaged whole districts of Syrian cities.
Five rockets were fired towards the Latakia port area
earlier this month, with one landing near to where the
international chemical team was staying, sources said on
Tuesday.
Assad agreed with the United States and Russia to dispose of
the chemical weapons - an arsenal which Damascus had never
formally acknowledged - after the August chemical attacks in the
Ghouta and Mouadamiya suburbs around the Syrian capital.
Washington and its Western allies blamed Assad's forces for
the world's worst chemical attack in a quarter-century, and
nearly launched military strikes in response. Damascus said
anti-Assad rebels were responsible.
Lengthy delays at the start of the year have left Syria
several months behind schedule and it risks missing a June 30
deadline for the chemicals to be destroyed. It has proposed an
April 27 target to complete the removal of the chemicals.
The OPCW said another consignment of 'Priority 1' chemicals,
considered the most dangerous, was delivered to Latakia on
Thursday - the 11th to be transported out of Syria.
More than one third of the Priority 1 chemicals have now
left the country, it said, including all of Syria's declared
mustard gas stocks.
Mustard gas is the most dangerous to transport because it is
stored in the same form that is deployed in warfare. Components
of other binary agents such as sarin are kept separately and
only mixed when they are loaded into weapons, making them safer
to store and move around.
Most of the Priority 1 chemicals will be neutralised at sea
on a U.S. vessel, while the rest will be handled at a British
facility in Ellesmere Port, northwest England. The less toxic
Priority 2 chemicals will be destroyed in the United States and
Finland.
The UN-OPCW statement said experts inside Syria were forming
a plan for the destruction of the chemical weapons storage
sites.
