* Road cut to chemical stockpile, not clear if other access
* Rebels already seized abandoned chemical base nearby
* Chemical in precursor form, unlikely rebels could mix them
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, May 2 A Syrian rebel offensive aimed at
easing a government siege east of Damascus has brought fighting
closer to the last declared stockpile of President Bashar
al-Assad's chemical weapons, according to diplomats and
activists.
Syria has been removing 1,300 tonnes of chemical weapons
under a deal reached last year which averted Western military
strikes, after a sarin gas attack on rebel-held suburbs around
the Syrian capital in August.
But it has missed several deadlines to ship out the toxins -
the last of which was April 27 - and has told the international
mission overseeing the operation that one remaining chemical
site remains difficult to reach because of the fighting.
Assad's Western foes suspect him of deliberately dragging
out the process, but the rebel advance east of Damascus suggests
there are genuine obstacles to getting the chemicals out.
"It's a very contested area," said one diplomat following
the chemical elimination process, which is supervised by a joint
mission of the United Nations and the Organisation for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
Activists say rebels have clashed with Assad's forces
between Dumair air base, which they said came under heavy rocket
fire from the rebels, and Sayqal air base about 40 km (25 miles)
further east where the chemicals are believed to be held.
While the rebel attack appears more focused on Dumair and on
breaking the military stranglehold which Assad's forces have
imposed closer to the capital, the fighting has increasingly
isolated Sayqal and encroached towards it.
Activists said the fighters are from the Islamic Front - one
of the largest and most powerful Islamist rebel coalitions - the
Rahman Corps and Ahmad Abdo Brigades. The offensive appeared to
be funded by Gulf Arab supporters, they said.
The diplomat said rebels have overrun the abandoned and
emptied chemical base at Khan Abu Shammal, which lies between
Dumair and Sayqal, and cut the road linking them.
He described the proximity of the fighting to Sayqal as
worrying and said it was not clear whether there were
alternative routes to evacuate the chemicals other than the road
which was blocked by the rebels.
PRECURSOR CHEMICALS
Sigrid Kaag, head of the joint UN-OPCW mission, said on
Sunday that 92 percent of Syria's chemical stockpile had been
destroyed or loaded onto ships at the Mediterranean port of
Latakia to be eliminated elsewhere.
The remaining chemicals at Sayqal have yet to be packed into
containers for the road journey to Latakia, the diplomat said.
It was unlikely they could be used by the rebels if they
were captured, he added, because they were in unmixed precursor
form. "It's highly doubtful the rebels would have the capacity
to do that (combine them)," he said. "The main risk might be
that they might move it out or sell it on."
Another Western diplomat said rebels understood they could
face consequences if they changed the focus of their attack and
tried to take the chemical base. He did not elaborate.
OPCW spokesman Christian Chartier confirmed that all
remaining chemicals were still located at one site, which he did
not identify.
"Of course the fighting is concerning, because it has
prevented Syria and it looks like continuing preventing Syria to
meet its obligations as quickly as possible," he said.
"This is not something we can control. We can only wish that
Syria does whatever it can to move the chemicals so that we can
start on the actual destruction process."
While Syria is tantalisingly close to shipping out all its
declared chemical arsenal - a major feat amid a conflict which
has killed 150,000 people - it has yet to agree with the OPCW on
a plan to destroy 12 remaining chemical facilities.
The OPCW is also deploying a fact-finding mission to Syria
to investigate accusations by rebels and activists of a series
of chlorine gas attack in recent weeks.
Chlorine, a far weaker agent than sarin or mustard gas, was
not included in Syria's declaration to the OPCW last year. But
it is still deadly and its use in warfare is banned by the
Chemical Weapons Convention which Syria signed up to last year.
Assad's Western and Arab opponents say forces loyal to the
Syrian president, who has been battling rebels for three years,
were responsible for the August 2013 sarin gas attacks which
killed hundreds of people.
Syrian authorities reject the accusation, saying rebel
fighters trying to trigger foreign military intervention carried
out the world's worst chemical attack in a quarter century.
(Additional reporting by Mariam Karouny in Beirut and Thomas
Escritt in Amsterdam; Editing by Giles Elgood)