AMSTERDAM, July 24 All the toxic chemicals
removed from Syria under a deal with the Syrian government to
destroy its chemical weapons stockpile have been delivered to
destruction facilities outside the country, the global chemical
weapons watchdog said on Thursday.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
(OPCW) said in a statement that the 1,300 tonnes of chemicals
removed from Syria were now being destroyed at various
locations. The watchdog said 32 percent of the total had been
destroyed by July 21.
The OPCW also announced that the 12 former chemical weapons
production facilities in Syria would be placed beyond use. Seven
hangars would be razed to the ground, it said, while five
underground structures would be sealed off permanently.
The Hague-based organisation was given the task of
overseeing the destruction of Syria's chemical weapons stocks
after a sarin gas attack on the outskirts of Damascus last year
which killed hundreds of people.
Six hundred tonnes of the most deadly chemicals are being
destroyed using equipment installed on a U.S. vessel, the MV
Cape Ray. The remainder are being destroyed at commercial
land-based facilities in Finland, Britain and the United States.
The presence of such large quantities of toxic chemicals has
caused public alarm and was met with stiff opposition from local
politicians and residents in some of the countries participating
in the destruction process.
In January, the Italian government was forced to reassure
residents near the port of GioiaTauro, where the chemicals were
transloaded, that they were in no danger. [ID: nL5N0KV34X]
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)