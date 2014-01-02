* MV Cape Ray readied with hydrolysis units, modular housing
* Ship will carry three times its normal number of personnel
* Syria agreed to destroy arms under threat of U.S. military
action
By David Alexander
PORTSMOUTH, Va., Jan 2 The U.S.-owned cargo ship
with the capability to destroy the nastiest of Syria's chemical
weapons will depart for the Mediterranean in about two weeks,
officials said on Thursday as shipyard workers readied the
vessel for new sea trials.
Forklifts moved equipment and sparks flew as workers welded
containers and other gear on the deck of the MV Cape Ray, which
is being outfitted with modular housing to accommodate three
times it normal complement of personnel, plus two hydrolysis
units for destroying Syrian chemicals used in mustard and nerve
gas weapons.
"Without this ship, this mission is not possible," top
Pentagon arms buyer Frank Kendall, who has oversight of
chemical, biological and nuclear arms, told reporters who were
invited to tour the vessel at dock in Portsmouth, Virginia.
"This avoids having to put these materials on somebody's
territory, where you have to deal with all the political and
environmental conditions associated with doing that under local
law," he said.
Damascus agreed to eliminate its chemical weapons last year
in the face of threatened U.S. military action following a
Syrian chemical attack against rebels and their supporters in a
civil war aimed at overthrowing President Bashar al-Assad.
The United States had developed a portable machine for
destroying chemical weapons precursors and offered to neutralize
the portion of Syria's agents that were too toxic to be dealt
with directly by companies that process hazardous materials.
Syria failed to meet the Dec. 31 deadline for removing the
chemical agents, but officials have noted that the time frame
was always going to be challenging and arms control experts say
deliberate and safe handling of the materials is more important
than doing it speedily.
"This operation is difficult but it's do-able," said Daryl
Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association.
"It's safe and it should be done carefully, and that's more
important than doing it quickly."
Kendall said the Cape Ray, which is part of the Maritime
Administration's Reserve Ready Fleet of cargo ships is expected
to leave for the Mediterranean "within about two weeks."
Security concerns and bureaucracy have caused Assad's
government to miss Tuesday's deadline for the removal of deadly
toxins from Syria. Bad weather and a complex multinational
procurement effort for equipment are among other reasons given
for the delay.
DELAYED DESTRUCTION
The United States is not overly concerned about the delay.
"If you think six months ago they didn't even admit they had
chemical weapons, now we have a massive international effort to
destroy them and we've seen progress," State Department
spokeswoman Marie Harf said. "I think we're getting there."
The chemical weapons will be taken from the Syrian port of
Latakia to a port in Italy where they will be loaded onto the
Cape Ray and destroyed in international waters.
Rick Jordan, the Cape Ray's civilian captain, said the ship
had undergone sea trials last week to prove it was ready for the
voyage after a period of inactivity. Additional sea trials are
planned for next week to test the hydrolysis system while under
way and to train the crew for possible emergencies.
"We have not tested this on board yet," he said, motioning
to arched tents on the Cape Ray's lower deck where two Defense
Department Field Deployable Hydrolysis Systems have been
installed.
The ship is expecting to destroy about 700 tons of chemical
weapons precursor agents, Kendall said. The actual work could
probably be done in 45 days under ideal conditions, but the
mission is expected to last about 90 days because work will be
suspended in bad weather, he said.
The hydrolysis process uses water and other reagents like
sodium hydroxide and sodium hypochlorite to neutralize bulk
amounts of chemical warfare agents, according to the Defense
Department's Edgewood Chemical Biological Center.
The chemically altered agents can then be processed by
commercial firms that deal with hazardous waste. Officials said
the 700 tons of chemicals, when run through the hydrolysis
system, would produce 1.5 million gallons of effluents to be
processed by hazardous waste firms.
(Reporting by David Alexander; editing by Gunna Dickson)