WASHINGTON Jan 30 The United States told Syria
on Thursday to take immediate actions to comply with a U.N.
resolution to remove its chemical weapons materials saying
demands by Damascus for additional equipment were "without
merit" and delays were adding to costs.
A statement by the United States to the Organization for the
Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the world's chemicals
weapons watchdog in The Hague, said just 4 percent of the
chemicals declared by Syria had been removed.
"Syria has said that its delay in transporting these
chemicals has been caused by 'security concerns' and insisted on
additional equipment - armored jackets for shipping containers,
electronic countermeasures, and detectors for improvised
explosive devices," U.S. representative to the OPCW Robert
Mikulak said in the statement to the OPCW's executive council.
"These demands are without merit, and display a 'bargaining
mentality' rather than a security mentality," he added.
