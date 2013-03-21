(Updates with comments, changes headline)
WASHINGTON, March 21 It increasingly appears
that a chemical weapon was not used in Syria this week, a U.S.
official said Thursday, although officials cautioned that U.S.
intelligence agencies have not yet reached a final conclusion.
"Our growing sense is that weaponized CW was not used," the
official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Still, the
official left open the possibility that information could arise
that changed the analysis.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government and rebels
accused each other of using chemical weapons in a rocket attack
near Aleppo on Tuesday that killed 26 people.
A European security official said that if chemical weapons
or other "weapons of mass destruction" had been fired off, the
casualty toll would be much higher than 26.
The official said he did not believe that the evidence
showed chemical weapons had been used.
After the attack on Tuesday, some of those hospitalized
told a Reuters photographer they detected a strong smell of
chlorine in the air and that many victims had fallen down dead
after the blast.
President Barack Obama said in Israel on Wednesday that
Assad would be held accountable if it were determined that
chemical weapons had been used in Syria.
On Thursday a U.S. intelligence official said, "The
intelligence community has not made an assessment as to whether
or not chemical weapons were used or not."
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice issued a
statement on Thursday welcoming the announcement of a U.N.
investigation.
"As the U.N. proceeds with these efforts, we will also
continue to work closely with our partners to obtain further
information regarding any and all credible allegations of the
potential or actual use of chemical weapons in Syria," she said.
Two senators wrote a letter to Obama saying that more must
be done to stop the killing in Syria and force Assad to
relinquish power.
"The potential use of chemical weapons only makes the case
for greater action more compelling and urgent," said the letter
from Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Carl Levin, a
Democrat from Michigan, and Republican Senator John McCain of
Arizona.
